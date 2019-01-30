Tor.com

JY Neon Yang

Circus Girl, The Hunter, and Mirror Boy

Wed Jan 30, 2019 9:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
As an orphaned sixteen-year-old, Lynette was haunted by the ghost of Mirror Boy, the drowned child who replaced her reflection. Ten years later, she’s built herself a new life, but all that is threatened when Mirror Boy returns, warning of danger. A hunter has come for both of them, and unless Lynette can figure out what’s going on, they will both perish.

The Descent of Monsters

Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:00pm
|| Book 3 in the Tensorate series. An investigation into atrocities committed at a classified research facility threaten to expose secrets that the Protectorate will do anything to keep hidden...

Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:00pm
Art by Yuko Shimuzu

You are reading this because I am dead.

Something terrible happened at the Rewar Teng Institute of Experimental Methods. When the Tensorate’s investigators arrived, they found a sea of blood and bones as far as the eye could see. One of the institute’s experiments got loose, and its rage left no survivors. The investigators returned to the capital with few clues and two prisoners: the terrorist leader Sanao Akeha and a companion known only as Rider.

Investigator Chuwan faces a puzzle. What really happened at the institute? What drew the Machinists there? What are her superiors trying to cover up? And why does she feel as if her strange dreams are forcing her down a narrowing path she cannot escape?

JY Yang’s The Descent of Monsters, the third volume of their silkpunk fantasy Tensorate novellas, is available July 31st from Tor.com Publishing.

The Red Threads of Fortune

Thu Aug 3, 2017 2:00pm

Fallen prophet, master of the elements, and daughter of the supreme Protector, Sanao Mokoya has abandoned the life that once bound her. Once her visions shaped the lives of citizens across the land, but no matter what tragedy Mokoya foresaw, she could never reshape the future. Broken by the loss of her young daughter, she now hunts deadly, sky-obscuring naga in the harsh outer reaches of the kingdom with packs of dinosaurs at her side, far from everything she used to love.

On the trail of a massive naga that threatens the rebellious mining city of Bataanar, Mokoya meets the mysterious and alluring Rider. But all is not as it seems: the beast they both hunt harbors a secret that could ignite war throughout the Protectorate. As she is drawn into a conspiracy of magic and betrayal, Mokoya must come to terms with her extraordinary and dangerous gifts, or risk losing the little she has left to hold dear.

The Red Threads of Fortune is one of a pair of unique, standalone introductions to JY Yang’s Tensorate Series—available September 26th from Tor.com Publishing. Read an additional excerpt from its twin novella The Black Tides of Heaven, available simultaneously.

The Black Tides of Heaven

Wed Aug 2, 2017 1:00pm

Mokoya and Akeha, the twin children of the Protector, were sold to the Grand Monastery as infants. While Mokoya developed her strange prophetic gift, Akeha was always the one who could see the strings that moved adults to action. While Mokoya received visions of what would be, Akeha realized what could be. What’s more, they saw the sickness at the heart of their mother’s Protectorate.

A rebellion is growing. The Machinists discover new levers to move the world every day, while the Tensors fight to put them down and preserve the power of the state. Unwilling to continue as a pawn in their mother’s twisted schemes, Akeha leaves the Tensorate behind and falls in with the rebels. But every step Akeha takes towards the Machinists is a step away from Mokoya. Can Akeha find peace without shattering the bond they share with their twin?

The Black Tides of Heaven is one of a pair of unique, standalone introductions to JY Yang’s Tensorate Series—available September 26th from Tor.com Publishing. Read an additional excerpt from its twin novella The Red Threads of Fortune, available simultaneously.

Waiting on a Bright Moon

Wed Jul 12, 2017 9:00am

Xin is an ansible, using her song magic to connect the originworld of the Imperial Authority and its far-flung colonies— a role that is forced upon magically-gifted women “of a certain closeness”. When a dead body comes through her portal at a time of growing rebellion, Xin is drawn deep into a station-wide conspiracy along with Ouyang Suqing, one of the station’s mysterious, high-ranking starmages

