Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Isobel Granby

view profile | RSS feed

Asexuality and the Baggins Bachelors: Finding My Counterparts in Middle-earth

Mon Apr 20, 2020 11:00am 14 comments 15 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: New Line Cinema

I vaguely remember my first introduction to The Hobbit, through the BBC radio dramatisation—a spectacular 8-episode series that my friends had on tape. We listened to it on long car trips, enthralled by the adventures of Bilbo, Gandalf, and the Dwarves. Years later, I fell just as much in love with The Lord of the Rings, so different in tone and yet still a story in which small, seemingly insignificant people find their courage through impossible situations and support their friends, emotionally and practically, through dangerous adventures.

In neither story did romance take a major role, and at the time, I did not question it.

[Read more]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.