Ekpeki Oghenechovwe Donald

Left to right: Chinelo Onwualu; Suyi Davies Okungbowa; Tlotlo Tsamaase; Osahon Ize-Iyamu; Imade Iyamu

Earlier this year, I made a reading list and a review of sorts of speculative short fiction by Africans published in 2019. Because my own published work for the year was set in a dystopian world and post-apocalyptic, and for other reasons, including the times, I attempted to see how many were similar or also post-apocalyptic or set in dystopias at least. My findings were that there weren’t many. Of the almost fifty stories on the list, barely five fit the criteria. Which made me wonder: are post-apocalyptic science fiction/fantasy or speculative stories becoming a thing of the past? Are they now a tired, old, forgotten trope, relics of a past age that must give way for more realistic or relevant storytelling?

[Read more]