Earlier this year, I made a reading list and a review of sorts of speculative short fiction by Africans published in 2019. Because my own published work for the year was set in a dystopian world and post-apocalyptic, and for other reasons, including the times, I attempted to see how many were similar or also post-apocalyptic or set in dystopias at least. My findings were that there weren’t many. Of the almost fifty stories on the list, barely five fit the criteria. Which made me wonder: are post-apocalyptic science fiction/fantasy or speculative stories becoming a thing of the past? Are they now a tired, old, forgotten trope, relics of a past age that must give way for more realistic or relevant storytelling?
Ekpeki Oghenechovwe Donald
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket L.L. McKinney and Saraciea Fennell Launch Juneteenth Book Festival to Celebrate Black American Stories 19 mins ago
- Sarah Henning Read an Excerpt From Sarah Henning’s The Princess Will Save You 49 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Palm Springs Looks Like Groundhog Day With a Twist 58 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Netflix Releases First Look at The Umbrella Academy Season 2, Plus a Synopsis 1 hour ago
- John Manuel Arias Jango: Fatherhood and Masculinity in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 2 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness 2 hours ago
- Sean Guynes Le Guin’s Planet of Exile: Anthropological Speculations on Cultural Difference and Loss 3 hours ago
Recent Comments
- HERA on Two Truths and a Lie 1 second ago
- princessroxana on The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness 3 mins ago
- Perene on The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness 21 mins ago
- Mr Rune on Jango: Fatherhood and Masculinity in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 23 mins ago
- Eric on The Tick’s Incredible Second Season Asks Us All to Make a Choice 24 mins ago
- Misty306 on The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness 24 mins ago
- NomadUK on Netflix Releases First Look at The Umbrella Academy Season 2, Plus a Synopsis 34 mins ago