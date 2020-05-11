In a future that could be our own, Carole Stivers’ debut novel The Mother Code explores what truly makes us human—and the tenuous nature of the boundaries between us and the machines we create. The Mother Code publishes August 25th with Berkeley—read an excerpt below!
Read an Excerpt From The Mother Code, the Debut Novel by Carole Stivers
Science Fiction || It’s 2049, and the survival of the human race is at risk. Earth’s inhabitants must turn to their last resort: a plan to place genetically engineered children inside the cocoons of large-scale robots...