Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Arwen Elys Dayton

RSS feed
Fiction and Excerpts [1]
All

Fiction and Excerpts [1]

Stronger, Faster, and More Beautiful

Fri Nov 30, 2018 10:00am Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]

The future is curious.

Today our bodies define us. We color our hair; tattoo our skin; pierce our ears, brows, noses. We lift weights, run miles, break records. We are flesh and blood and bone.

Tomorrow has different rules. The future is no longer about who we are—it’s about who we want to be. If you can dream it, you can be it. Science will make us smarter, healthier, flawless in every way. Our future is boundless.

This is a story that begins tomorrow. It’s a story about us. It’s a story about who comes after us. And it’s a story about perfection. Because perfection has a way of getting ugly.

Offering a twisted look into the future, Arwen Elys Dayton’s Stronger, Faster, and More Beautiful is available December 4th from Delacorte Press.

[Read more]

Five Books About False Identities

Fri Mar 20, 2015 4:00pm 21 comments Favorite This
From The Wachowskis' film version of Cloud Atlas

If you wear a false identity long enough, is it still false? What makes up one’s identity, anyway? When enough time has passed, don’t you become, at least partially, that which you were once only pretending to be?

The five books I’ve selected explore these questions—often in very roundabout ways. The obvious choice for this list would be spy books, but I’ve only included one of those. The rest are fantasy, historical and science fiction.

We discover, working through the list, that sometimes a false identity is truly false, sometimes it becomes real, and sometimes it hovers in the gray area in between.

[Read More]

Series: Five Books About…

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.