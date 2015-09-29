Anne M. Pillsworth

Tor.com

Fathomless

Tue Sep 29, 2015 4:00pm
, || Sean Wyndham has tried to stay away from the lure of magic—the last time he tried to dabble in the dark studies, he inadvertently summoned a blood familiar, wreaking havoc on his town, and calling the attention of the Elder Gods. But now Sean has been offered the chance to study magic with a proper teacher...

Summoned (Excerpt)

Wed May 28, 2014 1:00pm
, || While browsing in a rare book store in Arkham, Sean finds an occult book with an ad seeking an apprentice sorcerer, from a newspaper dated March 21, 1895. Even more intriguing, the ad specifically requests applicants reply by email. Sean's always been interested in magic, particularly the Lovecraftian dark mythology. Against his best friend Edna's advice, he decides to answer the ad, figuring it's a clever hoax, but hoping that it won't be. The advertiser, Reverend Redemption Orne, claims to be a master of the occult born more than 300 years ago. To prove his legitimacy, Orne gives Sean instructions to summon a harmless but useful familiar—but Sean's ceremony takes a dark turn, and he instead accidentally beckons a bloodthirsty servant to the Cthulhu Mythos god Nyarlathotep. The ritual is preemptively broken, and now Sean must find and bind the servitor, before it grows too strong to contain. But strange things are already happening in the town of Arkham...

Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”

and
Wed Sep 18, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars/White Snow/Black Metal,” first published in Robert S. Wilson’s Ashes and Entropy anthology in 2018. Spoilers ahead, but it’s worth reading on your own.

[“So Kelsey grasps the thread and finds herself across the Atlantic…”]

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

No Mask? No Mask! — Mira Grant’s In the Shadow of Spindrift House

and
Wed Aug 14, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Mira Grant’s In the Shadow of Spindrift House, released just this summer as a standalone novella from Subterranean Press. Spoilers ahead, really a lot of spoilers, go read the thing first. We’ll wait.

[“Humanity has sacrificed so much on the altar of geometry…”]

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

It’s Not the Chosen One’s Job to Knock on Doors — The Last Lovecraft: Relic of Cthulhu

and
Wed Aug 7, 2019 4:00pm
Screenshot: Outlaw Films

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we celebrate our 250th post by watching The Last Lovecraft: Relic of Cthulhu, a 2009 comedy-horror flick directed by Henry Saine and scripted by Devin McGinn. Trigger warnings (in the movie, not the post) for bloody guts, rape jokes, and frequent obscenities including slurs. Spoilers ahead.

[“The world is indeed comic, but the joke is on mankind.” — HPL]

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

My Laugh is an Evil Laugh: Michael Chabon’s “The God of Dark Laughter”

and
Wed Jul 31, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Michael Chabon’s “The God of Dark Laughter,” first published in The New Yorker in April 2009. Spoilers ahead.

[“Damn you, Ganz,” I said, though I was not in truth addressing the poor fellow, who, I knew, would not be able to answer my question anytime soon. “What’s a dead clown doing in my woods?”]

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

A Massage From Beyond the Veil of Night: T.E.D. Klein’s “Nadelman’s God”

and
Wed Jul 24, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading T.E.D. Klein’s “Nadelman’s God,” first published in the Dark Gods collection in 1985. Spoilers ahead.

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

Bantha Milk and Durian: Ng Yi-Sheng’s “Xingzhou”

and
Wed Jul 17, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Ng Yi-Sheng’s “Xingzhou,” first published in the July 2019 issue of Clarkesworld. Spoilers ahead—but read it yourself first; you won’t be sorry!

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

Jobs From Hell Would Be An Improvement: David Liss’s “The Doors that Never Close and the Doors that Are Always Open”

and
Wed Jul 10, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading David Liss’s “The Doors that Never Close and the Doors that Are Always Open,” first published in 2015 in Aaron J French’s The Gods of H. P. Lovecraft anthology. Spoilers ahead.

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

The Spirit of the Century: Fritz Leiber’s “Smoke Ghost”

and
Wed Jul 3, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Fritz Leiber’s “Smoke Ghost,” first published in the October 1941 issue of Unknown Worlds. Spoilers ahead.

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

Old Gods and Older: Premee Mohamed’s “Us and Ours”

and
Wed Jun 26, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Premee Mohamed’s “Us and Ours,” first published in Jennifer Brozek’s 2019 anthology A Secret Guide to Fighting Elder Gods. Spoilers ahead.

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

Bad Ideas 101: David Barr Kirtley’s “The Disciple”

and
Wed Jun 19, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading David Barr Kirtley’s “The Disciple,” first published in the Summer 2002 issue of Weird Tales. Spoilers ahead–trigger warning for cruelty to animals.

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

New Words to Wordless Songs: Nibedita Sen’s “We Sang You As Ours”

and
Wed Jun 12, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Nibedita Sen’s “We Sang You As Ours,” first published in the June 2019 issue of The Dark. Spoilers ahead—but go ahead and read it yourself; it’s short and awesome.

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

Still the Worst Color: Anya Martin’s “Old Tsah-Hov”

and
Wed Jun 5, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Anya Martin’s “Old Tsah-Hov,” first published in Joseph S. Pulver, Sr.’s Cassilda’s Song anthology in 2015. Spoilers ahead.

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

Kudzu From Beyond: Lucy Snyder’s “Blossoms Blackened Like Dead Stars”

and
Wed May 29, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Lucy Snyder’s “Blossoms Blackened Like Dead Stars,” first published in Scott Gable and C. Dombrowski’s Ride the Star Wind anthology of Lovecraftian space opera in 2017. Spoilers ahead.

[“Simply meeting the blister-eyed gaze of a spawn twists your brains.”]

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

Avoiding Angles is Still Harder Than it Sounds: Adam Gauntlett’s “New Build”

and
Wed May 22, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Adam Gauntlett’s “New Build,” first published in The Private Life of Elder Things in 2011. Spoilers ahead.

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

The Secret Lives of Serpents: Priya Sharma’s “Fabulous Beasts”

and
Wed May 15, 2019 3:00pm

Welcome back to the Lovecraft reread, in which two modern Mythos writers get girl cooties all over old Howard’s sandbox, from those who inspired him to those who were inspired in turn.

This week, we’re reading Priya Sharma’s “Fabulous Beasts,” first published here on Tor.com in July 2015. It was shortlisted for the Shirley Jackson Award, and All the Fabulous Beasts, Sharma’s collection containing it, is on this year’s shortlist (which is how we encountered it). As the original Tor.com publication warns, this story (along with our post about it) deals with difficult content and themes, including child abuse, incest, and rape. Spoilers ahead.

[“I looked into the snake’s black eyes and could see out of them into my own. The world was on the tip of her forked tongue…”]

Series: The Lovecraft Reread

