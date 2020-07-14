Tor.com

Andrew Tejada

Representation Without Transformation: Can Hollywood Stop Changing Cartoon Characters of Color?

Tue Jul 14, 2020

When I first saw the trailer for Pixar’s Soul in theaters, I leaned forward in my seat, ready to give it a standing ovation. My 20-something Black and Puerto Rican self was thrilled that one of the top animation studios in the world was committing to a movie where an African-American man would be the lead character. But when the protagonist was transformed into a fuzzy blue…soul creature during the trailer, my excitement changed to disappointment. As I awkwardly slumped back into my seat, I realized that Soul had already taken something away from its audience. 

