Max Brallier is the author of Can You Survive the Zombie Apocalypse?, an interactive, choose-you-own-adventure-style horror novel. Alan Goldsher is the author of Paul is Undead, which reimagines the career of The Beatles if the Fab Four had been brain-munching zombies (except for Ringo, who’s a ninja, instead). The two of them recently got together to talk (zombie) movies, the future of (zombie) literature, undead celebrities, and more….

[See what transpired, below the fold…]