Alan Beatts

Borderlands Books is San Francisco’s home for science fiction, fantasy and horror books. We carry used and new titles, host about fifty author events a year, and have a lovely cafe next to the store where you can relax with your new book. If you’re unable to visit us in person, you can order online and we’ll ship almost anywhere in the world.

We feel passionately about our books and our community and we’re delighted to make recommendations, both in person and virtually. We’ve been around since 1997 and we’re still going strong.

Here are some books we’re excited about selling this October.

