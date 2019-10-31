Aiden Thomas

Photo: Juan Scott

Thanks to pop culture, media and terrible Halloween make-up, chances are you’ve heard of Día de Muertos (The Day of the Dead). But, unless you are Latinx and celebrate the holiday yourself, you probably don’t know about its roots, like how it originated, what we do during the celebration, and what all the imagery you saw in Disney’s Coco actually represents.

Día de Muertos is a three day long celebration traditionally takes place between October 31st and November 2nd, where families and communities come together to honor and remember our loved ones who have passed onto the afterlife. During Día de los Muertos, they get to return to the land of the living. For many people, the idea of “celebrating death” might seem counterintuitive, but for many Latinx cultures, death is not seen as “the end” but simply a natural part of one’s spiritual journey. The dead are very much still members of the community and live on in spirit and through our memories of them.

