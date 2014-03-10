Check out Irenicon, Aidan Harte’s debut novel and the first book in The Wave trilogy. Irenicon is published by Jo Fletcher Books—available now in the UK (ebook edition here) and April 1st in the US.

The artificial river Irenicon—created overnight by Concordian engineers using the Wave—was blasted through the middle of Rasenna in 1347, and now it is a permanent reminder that nothing can stand in the way of the Concordian Empire. The artificial river, created overnight by Concordian engineers using the Wave, runs uphill. But the Wave is both weapon and mystery; not even the Concordians know how the river became conscious—and hostile.

Times are changing. And only the young Contessa Sofia Scaglieri and the enemy engineer Giovanni understand they have to change too, if they are to survive the coming devastation—for Concord is about to unleash the Wave again…

