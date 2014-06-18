Tor.com

Adam Nevill

The House of Small Shadows (Excerpt)

Wed Jun 18, 2014 2:00pm
Apocalypse Right Now: Preoccupations of the End Game

Mon Oct 19, 2015 9:00am

From time to time many of us look around and experience a kind of dreadful Damascene moment, in which not only civilisation, but also human existence, seems preposterous in its ability to continue. We may even ask the questions: how does all of this just keep going? And how long have we got? Whenever I delve into history or read about the earth and its changing environments I find myself asking these questions.

Check out Adam Nevill’s thrilling new horror novel, The House of Small Shadows, available July 15th from St Martin’s Press. The book is also available now in the UK from Panmacmillan.

Catherine’s last job ended badly. Corporate bullying at a top antiques publication saw her fired and forced to leave London, but she was determined to get her life back. A new job and a few therapists later, things look much brighter. Especially when a challenging new project presents itself — to catalogue the late M. H. Mason’s wildly eccentric cache of antique dolls and puppets.

Catherine can’t believe her luck when Mason’s elderly niece invites her to stay at Red House itself, where she maintains the collection until his niece exposes her to the dark message behind her uncle’s “Art.” Catherine tries to concentrate on the job, but Mason’s damaged visions begin to raise dark shadows from her own past. Shadows she’d hoped therapy had finally erased. Soon the barriers between reality, sanity and memory start to merge and some truths seem too terrible to be real…

Working With Your Inner Reader

Wed Jun 5, 2013 2:00pm

One of the most important developments while becoming a writer is the cultivation of an inner reader. Within every writer there needs to be a reliable inner reader, and the latter requires autonomy and independence from the creative writer; an inner reader should be immune to being fooled, bribed, intimidated, or coerced by the exhausted or wishful-thinking writer half of the team. Essentially an inner reader is an objective editor. Some psychiatrists now believe we are all, to some degree, constructed from multiple selves, each having a specific role in a specific situation. An inner reader, I sometimes think, can be one of these specialist detached ‘selves’ inside a writer.

Homage to Horror: A Discussion of James Herbert

Fri Oct 26, 2012 12:30pm

There was a time when one writer more than any other seemed to capture the darker side of the imaginations of a generation of young male readers, and on a vast scale too. A writer that dealt with the taboo, pushed boundaries, felt dangerous to read, was scorned by the consensus of literary respectability, but whose name was a byword for action, thrills, and sensational storytelling.

In previous decades occult horror writer Dennis Wheatley, and military action writer Sven Hassel, who wrote of the explicit adventures of an SS penal regiment, occupied this mantle and became the biggest selling authors of their respective eras. Their novels were hidden in school desks and their names carried a unique charge of static electricity and excitement.

