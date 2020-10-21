Watch the Gorgeous Teaser Trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon

The first trailer for Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon is here, and it’s perfection. Will this lead to a sudden uptick in interest in armadillos?

Raya and the Last Dragon is a film of firsts for Disney—the studio’s first film to be inspired by Southeast Asia; to star a Southeast Asian actress, The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran; and to be developed remotely, as production had just started in March when the pandemic hit.

And it’s absolutely gorgeous, even in this quick little teaser. Here’s the summary:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Tran voices Raya; Awkwafina voices Sisu, reportedly a dragon in human form who needs Raya’s help; we don’t know who voices Tuk Tuk, the armadillo, but he’s clearly a descendent of Bibo, the armadillo from Dreamworks’ The Road to El Dorado. (Okay, yes, Hall described Tuk Tuk to Entertainment Weekly as “a fuzzy bear meets ‘an insect version of an armadillo'” and he does kind of look like an overgrown pillbug, but that is a mouthful to say all at once when you’re squealing with delight.)

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall (Moana) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) from a screenplay by playwright Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians). We’ll be able to fall even further in love with these characters on March 12, 2021.