Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Join Us For Trivia Night! Tor.com Presents: Nerd Trivia for Nerds

Wed Oct 21, 2020 2:30pm 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]

Join us on Wednesday November 11th from 7-9pm EDT for a night of nerdy trivia!

Tor.com is hosting our first ever trivia night, and we want you to be a part of it. We’ll be asking general nerd questions, covering everything from Dune to Disney, so it’s time to show off your expertise and put all those hours of Lord of the Rings marathons to good use—not, of course, that they aren’t useful otherwise. We are always in full support of your LOTR rewatches.

We’ll be joined by some special guests, including Sarah Gailey, Christopher Paolini, P. Djèlí Clark, A.K. Larkwood, and Mark Oshiro! 

This event will take place via Crowdcast, and is open to all Tor.com readers.

Gather up to five friends, family members, roommates, coworkers, pets, your D&D party, twitter mutuals, agents and editors, and coven members to form a trivia team! Pick a team name, maybe a logo, and set up a group chat so you can keep in touch during the game. Sign up here by November 9th.

Everyone who signs up will be sent a Crowdcast link before the event! Register for Crowdcast, and you’ll be good to go.

Get ready for the challenge! We can’t wait to see you there.

Sign up your team here!

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.