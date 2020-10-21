Join Us For Trivia Night! Tor.com Presents: Nerd Trivia for Nerds

Join us on Wednesday November 11th from 7-9pm EDT for a night of nerdy trivia!

Tor.com is hosting our first ever trivia night, and we want you to be a part of it. We’ll be asking general nerd questions, covering everything from Dune to Disney, so it’s time to show off your expertise and put all those hours of Lord of the Rings marathons to good use—not, of course, that they aren’t useful otherwise. We are always in full support of your LOTR rewatches.

We’ll be joined by some special guests, including Sarah Gailey, Christopher Paolini, P. Djèlí Clark, A.K. Larkwood, and Mark Oshiro!

This event will take place via Crowdcast, and is open to all Tor.com readers.

Gather up to five friends, family members, roommates, coworkers, pets, your D&D party, twitter mutuals, agents and editors, and coven members to form a trivia team! Pick a team name, maybe a logo, and set up a group chat so you can keep in touch during the game. Sign up here by November 9th.

Everyone who signs up will be sent a Crowdcast link before the event! Register for Crowdcast, and you’ll be good to go.

Get ready for the challenge! We can’t wait to see you there.

Sign up your team here!