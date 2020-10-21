Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Download this Free Africanfuturism Anthology!

Wed Oct 21, 2020 11:50am 4 comments 4 Favorites [+]

Brittle Paper, a literary magazine dedicated to African literature, recently produced a new anthology of Africanfuturism, edited by Nigerian writer and editor Wole Talabi. The best part? It’s free to download!

The anthology, Africanfuturism: An Anthology, is part of Brittle Paper‘s 10th anniversary celebration, and gets its name from the subgenre coined by author Nnedi Okorafor. Africanfuturism, Okorafor wrote, is distinct from Afrofuturism in that it’s science fiction defined from a non-US centric world view: “difference is that Africanfuturism is specifically and more directly rooted in African culture, history, mythology and point-of-view as it then branches into the Black Diaspora, and it does not privilege or center the West.”

In his introduction, Talabi writes that despite being a science fiction fan, he’s rarely seen Africa or Africans represented in those futures, and that Afrofuturism doesn’t quite cover what he wanted to see. He says that Africanfuturism is “now an anchor point, a clearer signpost for about what many African authors are trying to do when they write certain kinds of science fiction – not just from Africa, or set in Africa, but about Africa.”

Accordingly, the anthology contains eight original stories from T.L. Huchu, Okorafor (in addition to a reprint of her essay about the term she created), Dilman Dila, Mazi Nwonwu, Tlotlo Tsamaase, Derek Lubangakene, Rafeeat Aliyu, and Mame Bougouma Diene.

The entire anthology is free to download in PDF form from Brittle Paper’s website.

citation

Back to the top of the page

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.