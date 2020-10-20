Tamsyn Muir Will Publish Five More Books With Tordotcom Publishing

Photo by Vicki Bailey of VHBPhotography

The acclaimed Locked Tomb Trilogy will come to an end next year with Alecto the Ninth, but Tamsyn Muir is just getting started: As Bustle reports, Muir has signed a six-figure deal with Tordotcom Publishing that includes three novellas and two more novels, and we can’t wait read all of them.

“Getting to write one more book for Tordotcom Publishing would’ve been completely sweet. Getting to write FIVE is unreal. Getting to write all these, edited by Carl Engle-Laird? That’s galaxy-brain stuff,” Muir said in a press release. First up after Alecto is Go Marching In, set on a dying, post-cyberpunk Earth that’s been abandoned by the rich, who fled in generation ships. Muir describes the book as the start of “my novella series featuring Teresa Santos: a world-weary gunslinger who’s stopped hoping to escape Earth before it melts, and all the women who, for reasons unexplained, loved her.”

In her interview with Bustle, Muir said that she went for the trope of the lone gunslinger because that character is rarely portrayed as a woman: “So I’ve got my heroine, who is a gunslinger retiree in her 40s who is completely done with that sh*t. Because I also love movies where they go to some guy in a cabin living out in the woods, and they’re like, ‘We need you back!’ And he’s like, ‘No, all that’s behind me.'”

The novel to come after Go Marching In is not yet titled, but is “a mid-apocalyptic fantasia set in the ruined kingdom of Logris, where the gods are vast flesh effigies, driven into battle by knights and witches.”

Muir says, “All you really need to know about it is that it narrowly avoided being called Le Moto d’Arthur.”

Gideon the Ninth was a New York Times and USA Today bestseller, Amazon’s SFF novel of the year, and a finalist for the Hugo, Nebula, Dragon, and World Fantasy Awards—as well as winner of the Locus and Crawford Awards. Harrow the Ninth, published this August, was also a New York Times and USA Today bestseller, as well as a breathtaking mindfuck that probably requires several readings if you wish to catch every bonetastic, meme-referencing detail of Harrow’s extremely troubled post-Gideon existence.

Muir’s fairy tale for adults, Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower, will be out from Subterranean Press next month.