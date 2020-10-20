Tor.com

Download a Free eBook of The Haunting of Tram Car 015 by P. Djèlí Clark Before October 24!

Tue Oct 20, 2020 9:10am 3 Favorites [+]

P. Djèlí Clark returns to the historical fantasy universe of “A Dead Djinn in Cairo”, with the otherworldly adventure novella The Haunting of Tram Car 015.

  • Finalist for the 2020 Hugo Award
  • Finalist for the 2020 Nebula Award
  • Finalist for the 2020 Locus Award

How it works: Subscribers to the Tor.com eBook Club get a free sci-fi/fantasy book at least once a month (lately it’s been much more than that) just by signing up with a valid email address. You’ll get an email when the download window is open.

This week, the Tor.com eBook Club is offering The Haunting of Tram Car 015 by P. Djèlí Clark.

Cairo, 1912: The case started as a simple one for the Ministry of Alchemy, Enchantments and Supernatural Entities—handling a possessed tram car.

Soon, however, Agent Hamed Nasr and his new partner Agent Onsi Youssef are exposed to a new side of Cairo stirring with suffragettes, secret societies, and sentient automatons in a race against time to protect the city from an encroaching danger that crosses the line between the magical and the mundane.

The Haunting of Tram Car 015 is available from October 20, 12:01 AM ET to October 23, 11:59 PM ET

Note: If you’re having issues with the sign-up or download process, please email [email protected].

 

[Note for Apple Users: iOS 13 changed where your download goes. They’re now either in your iCloud account or within a Downloads folder within Safari (the down-arrow icon in the top right). More troubleshooting help here.]

 

