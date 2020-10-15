Tor.com

Netflix Orders Adaptation of V.E. Schwab Vampire Story

Netflix has greenlit an eight-episode series based on a recent story by V.E. Schwab: “First Kill”, according to Variety. The series is described as a YA lesbian vampire story, about a teenage vampire who’s about to take her first victim, only for things to go sideways.

The story first appeared in a recent anthology from Imprint, Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite, which also features stories by Samira Ahmed, Dhonielle Clayton, Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker, Tessa Gratton, Heidi Heilig, Julie Murphy, Mark Oshiro, Rebecca Roanhorse, Laura Ruby, and Kayla Whaley.

The story follows Juliette, who has to take her first kill to be part of a vampire family, and settles on a newcomer named Calliope. However, her would-be victim turns out to be a vampire, emotions run high, and that first kill turns out to be a lot harder than expected.

Schwab is the creator of the series and will act as executive producer and a writer for it, along with Felicia D. Henderson (Gossip Girl, Fringe, The Punisher), who’ll serve as showrunner. Netflix didn’t indicate any anticipated release date or potential cast.

