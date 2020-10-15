Behold the Face of Corporate Productivity With Defekt by Nino Cipri

Tor.com

It’s time to get back to work, but this isn’t a job like you’ve ever experienced before. We’re so excited to share the cover for Nino Cipri’s Defekt, the sequel to Finna! Things are about to get weird inside LitenVärld…

Defekt will be available from Tordotcom Publishing on April 20, 2021.

The sequel to Finna, Defekt is a rambunctious satire of retail work, blending mind-numbing drudgery with mind-blowing interdimensional action.

Derek is LitenVärld’s most loyal employee. He lives and breathes the job, from the moment he wakes up in a converted shipping container at the edge of the parking lot to the second he clocks out of work 18 hours later. But after taking his first ever sick day, his manager calls that loyalty into question. An excellent employee like Derek, an employee made to work at LitenVärld, shouldn’t need time off.

To test his commitment to the job, Derek is assigned to a special inventory shift, hunting through the store to find defective products. Toy chests with pincers and eye stalks, ambulatory sleeper sofas, killer mutant toilets, that kind of thing. Helping him is the inventory team—four strangers who look and sound almost exactly like him. Are five Dereks better than one?

Cover art by Carl Wiens; Cover design by Christine Foltzer

Nino Cipri is a queer and trans/nonbinary writer, editor, and educator. They are a graduate of the Clarion Writing Workshop and the University of Kansas’s MFA program, and author of the award-winning debut fiction collection Homesick (2019) and the novella Finna (2020). Nino has also written plays, poetry, and radio features; performed as a dancer, actor, and puppeteer; and worked as a stagehand, bookseller, bike mechanic, and labor organizer. One time, an angry person on the internet called Nino a verbal terrorist, which was pretty funny.

