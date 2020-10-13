Batman and Wonder Woman Are Headed to Serial Box

Image: Serial Box

Serial Box has added two more superheroes to its stable of characters, Variety reports: the serialized-story publisher will release Wonder Woman: Heartless and Batman: The Blind Cut next spring.

Wonder Woman: Heartless will arrive first from the writing team of Natalie C. Parker (Seafire), Tessa Gratton (Lady Hotspur), Alaya Dawn Johnson (Trouble the Saints), and Heidi Heilig (For a Muse of Fire). Here’s the synopsis:

Wonder Woman: Heartless pits Diana Prince, Jill Carlyle (Crimson Avenger), and British archeologist Dr. Barbara Minerva against two sisters—one a serial killer who is terrorizing Washington, D.C. by magically seizing the hearts of her victims, and the other whose powers might potentially be used to stop the killing streak.

Catherynne M. Valente leads the writing team for Batman: The Blind Cut, working with K Arsenault Rivera (The Tiger’s Daughter) and Martin Cahill to tell a story in which Batman teams up with Zatanna against “a terrifying adversary who enacts a bold plan to bring Gotham City to its knees,” which could be, well, any number of Batman villains. According to Variety, Batman also “grapples with the fact that he is actually part of the 1%.” Valente is clearly excited:

BOOM! POW! It can finally be told! One of my big secret projects for the last many months has been as showrunner for Batman: The Blind Cut, working with the amazing @ArsenaultRivera & @McFlyCahill90 to create a crazy 8-ep Batman saga for @serialboxpub! YES, I AM DOING A BATMAN https://t.co/d7pcmUE79N — Catherynne M. Valente (@catvalente) October 13, 2020

Serial Box’s format means that all their series are released episodically as both audio and ebooks. These two new series will premiere sometime in the spring of 2021 and are currently available to preorder.

Serial Box has quite a few Marvel-related projects on its lists, including Jessica Jones and Black Widow stories, and the upcoming Black Panther: Sins of the King, which will be narrated by William Jackson Harper. But these two new works may be their first published DC Comics collaborations. Last fall, audio dramas based on Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl were announced, but there’s no sign of any of those projects on the Serial Box website.