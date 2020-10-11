Join the Cast and Crew of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts for a Preview of the Final Season!

The final season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts hits Netflix on Monday, October 12th! Executive producers Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff, story editors Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco, and voice cast members Karen Fukuhara (Kipo), Sydney Mikayla (Wolf), and Coy Stewart (Benson), came together to talk about the show, and preview season three at New York Comic-Con.

Watch the whole panel and click through for highlights!

The panel began with a brief preview of the new season (including a power ballad from Jamak!) before discussing some of the upcoming plotlines, and the cast and crews choices for the soundtracks they’d want if they lived through in apocalypse.

Series creator had always planned for three seasons, so the ending will be what they always envisioned.

Kristine Songco loved working on a show where “tardigrades can give you visions.”

Joanna Lewis was attracted by how “incredibly delightfully weird it was from jump.”

Sydney Mikayla and Coy Stewart were both surprised by how Wolf gradually came to care for Benson given that she hated everyone at first.

Stewart was also pleased that the mute fam was getting bigger and stranger, especially with the development of Jamak’s character!

Joanna Lewis: “At the end of the day, these two girls have each others back, and they love each other, and because of that they listen.”

Karen Fukuhara: “What I love about Kipo is that she’s always inclusive, and she always tries to see the good in people. She’s hopeful for people, even though other people might not be on board with her.”

Stewart also praised the nuance of Benson’s coming out scene: “It means the world to me to be a part of something like this.”

Bill Wolkoff: “It was important to put underrepresented characters front and center. If seeing that cast can normalize difference and progress just a little bit, that would make me happy.”

The final season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts will premiere on Netflix on Monday, October 12th