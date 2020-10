Ernest Cline and Wil Wheaton Reveal the Plot for Ready Player Two

Day two of this year’s virtual NYCC kicked off this morning with a conversation between Ready Player One author Ernest Cline and his pal Wil Wheaton, who just so happens to be the narrator of the Ready Player One and Two audiobooks. Cline’s DeLorean was also a special guest.

In a bit that was definitely totally impromptu and not at all planned, Cline emailed the summary of his upcoming (and until now very mysterious) sequel Ready Player Two to Wheaton, who read the text to virtual panel attendees.

Here’s the synopsis:

Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday’s contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday’s vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous—and addictive—than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest—a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize. And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who’ll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade’s life and the future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance. Lovingly nostalgic and wildly original as only Ernest Cline could conceive it, Ready Player Two takes us on another imaginative, fun, action-packed adventure through his beloved virtual universe, and jolts us thrillingly into the future once again.

I’ll grant that Ready Player Two is an irresistibly perfect sequel title, but I’m not sure I enjoy being jolted. Those who do can jolt themselves back into the game when Ready Player Two comes out from Ballantine Books on November 24th.