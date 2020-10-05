Subterranean Press Announces New Editions From K.J. Parker and Seanan McGuire

Specialty publisher Subterranean Press has announced that it’s releasing two new books from K.J. Parker and Seanan McGuire: The Big Score and Middlegame.

Parker’s The Big Score is a new novella, following renaissance man named Saloninus. He’s an artist and playwright who never quire manages to break through, and is also a thief and con man who’s one step ahead of the law. The character first appeared in a pair of novels from Parker—2010’s Blue and Gold and 2016’s The Devil You Know.

The story opens just after a staged funeral, and as he’s recruited by an ex who brings him onto a new big heist that promises to set them free. This book will be limited to 1000 numbered copies ($40).

McGuire’s Middlegame is a book that some readers might already be familiar with: Tordotcom published the novel in 2019, and it earned a Locus Award for Best Fantasy Novel (as well as a Hugo nomination for Best Novel). The book follows Roger and Dodger, two twins who are separated at birth and raised on the other sides of the country. Creations of an alchemist, they soon become aware of one another and work to reunite—a meeting that could potentially change the world forever.

This is a limited edition: Subterranean Press will only publish 400 signed copies ($125) as well as 26 lettered editions in a custom tray case. ($600, already out of stock). The book comes with a new cover illustrated by Patrick Arrasmith as well as two-color interior illustrations and end sheets.