V.E. Schwab Writing Film Adaptation of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

Photo by Jenna Maurice

V.E. Schwab’s new novel, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, comes out next Tuesday, but a feature film is already in the works! Variety announced that Studio eOne acquired the rights, and the film will be produced by G-Base, the production company of Gerard Butler.

And, maybe most excitingly for Schwab fans, the author herself is writing the script!

HI I WROTE A FILM. https://t.co/FOjuq9zMFu — Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) October 1, 2020

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue begins in 1714, when a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain: she’ll live forever, but be forgotten by everyone she meets. After almost three hundred years of trying to make her mark on the world, Addie meets a young man who does the impossible: he remembers her name. Early readers have loved the book, including Neil Gaiman, who said, “For someone damned to be forgettable, Addie LaRue is a most delightfully unforgettable character, and her story is the most joyous evocation of unlikely immortality.”

Last month, Schwab answered a few questions about her new novel, explaining how it was partly inspired by Peter Pan; how her art history background informed the book; and how while some stories need to be series, “Addie needed to be one book.” You can listen to her read an excerpt here!

This isn’t the only one of Schwab’s books with an adaptation in the works; both her Shades of Magic series and her The Archived series are in various stages of development.