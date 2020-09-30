Peter McLean’s Priest of Bones Is Being Adapted for TV

Peter McLean’s fantasy novel Priest of Bones has been picked up for a television adaptation by David Hayman, who produced Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story.

Deadline reports that the production company is looking to adapt the novel for television, and that it’s being overseen by producers Tom Winchester (The Capture) and Jillian Share (Pacific Rim, Warcraft) along with NBCUniversal International Studios.

McLean published the novel back in 2018, following a criminal warlord-turned-priest named Tomas Piety after he returns home to the city of Ellinburg following a devastating war. Finding the city changed and in a state of decline, he, his compatriot Sergeant Bloody Anne, and his brother Jochan, work to try and take the city back through backroom politics and bar fights. The book was nominated for a British Fantasy Award last year. Deadline describes the series as “Peaky Blinders with swords”.

I've been sitting on this for a while, but now I get to tell you NEWS! https://t.co/kyKQqieBgw — Peter McLean (@PeteMC666) September 30, 2020

The series is the first of McLean’s War for the Rose Throne series, which saw its second installment, Priest of Lies, hit stores last summer. Two further installments—Priest of Gallows and Priest of Crowns—are set to be published in the next two years. That should give producers plenty of material to play around with as they work to develop the project. According to Deadline, the next step is to hire a writer to write the screenplay for the series.