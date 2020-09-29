Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Folio Society Is Releasing a Limited, Special Edition of Frank Herbert’s Dune

Tue Sep 29, 2020 10:05am Post a comment Favorite This
Image: Folio Society

Five years ago, the Folio Society began regularly releasing science fiction novels in its lineup of high-end collectors editions, starting with Frank Herbert’s Dune.

With the film adaptation coming out this December, the publisher has announced a new special edition of the book, which goes above and beyond its already beautiful previous edition.

The Folio Society has been around for more than 50 years, and started out as a subscription business for bibliophiles. It re-released prominent literary classics, often with specially-commissioned art, introductions, or afterwords, and a handsome slipcase. While they had published the occasional science fiction and fantasy novel over the years—like Isaac Aimov’s Foundation trilogy, Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials, or J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, their release of Dune brought about a regular release of some of the best-known works of science fiction and fantasy, including authors like Ray Bradbury, Octavia Butler, Arthur C. Clarke, Ursula K. Le Guin, and more.

The original edition of Dune was already a very pretty book: it comes with some spectacular artwork from Sam Weber, an introduction from author Michael Dirda, and an afterword by Brian Herbert.

This new edition comes with some changes: a bold red and gold cover and a new case. Weber has come back to create some new artwork for this volume, and packaged along with the book is a framable print, a new map of Arrakis, and new endpapers. The essays by Washington Post critic Michael Dirda and Brian Herbert are also moving out of the book and into a special companion booklet.

If you want to get a copy of this particular edition, you’ll have to move quickly—it’s available today, but it’s a limited thing: the Folio Society is only producing 500 numbered copies. It also won’t be cheap, costing $695 in the US and £495 in the UK.

If you still want to get a nice copy of Dune, but don’t have the ability to go for the new edition, the collector’s edition is still available for $135.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.