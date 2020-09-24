Tor.com

Brandon Sanderson’s Rhythm of War Launches With a Special Event and Signed Books

Thu Sep 24, 2020 12:00pm 3 comments 1 Favorite [+]

Brandon Sanderson’s Rhythm of War is going to be launched with an exciting online celebration this fall. A virtual event will give fans access to an exclusive livestream with the author, and the opportunity to own a signed copy of the book. And it’s all made possible through a digital partnership with a few select bookstores—one of which may even be in your hometown.

Fans can register for the event and secure their signed copy of Rhythm Of War from one of ten participating book stores across the U.S. Once they have a ticket, they’ll also get commemorative swag and the login info to the private livestream. Fans will then get a chance to ask Sanderson questions, meet special guests, and get a sneak peek reading of the new book.

The event takes place on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 8 p.m. (EST). Fans can pick up their tickets through this link or visit one of the ticketing pages on the websites from one of the participating bookstores listed below:

BYU Bookstore (Provo, UT)
FoxTale Book Shoppe (Woodstock, GA)
Harvard Bookstore (Cambridge, MA)
Left Bank Books (St Louis, MO)
Literati Bookstore (Ann Arbor, MI)
Murder by the Book (Houston, TX)
Mysterious Galaxy (San Diego, CA)
Quail Ridge Books (Raleigh, NC)
University Bookstore (Seattle, WA)
Weller Book Works (Salt Lake City, UT)

