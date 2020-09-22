Tor.com

“What Do People Need?” — Revealing A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Tue Sep 22, 2020 9:30am 2 comments Favorite This

Hugo Award-winner Becky Chambers’ delightful new series gives us hope for the future. We’re excited to reveal the cover for A Psalm for the Wild-Built, book one in the Monk and Robot series—arriving July 13, 2021 with Tordotcom Publishing!

It’s been centuries since the robots of Earth gained self-awareness and laid down their tools; centuries since they wandered, en masse, into the wilderness, never to be seen again; centuries since they faded into myth and urban legend.

One day, the life of a tea monk is upended by the arrival of a robot, there to honor the old promise of checking in. The robot cannot go back until the question of “what do people need?” is answered.

But the answer to that question depends on who you ask, and how. They’re going to need to ask it a lot.

Becky Chambers’ new series asks: in a world where people have what they want, does having more matter?

Cover art by Feifei Ruan; Cover design by Christine Foltzer

Becky Chambers is a science fiction author based in Northern California. She is best known for her Hugo Award-winning Wayfarers series. Her books have also been nominated for the Arthur C. Clarke Award, the Locus Award, and the Women’s Prize for Fiction, among others.

