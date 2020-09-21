Netflix Has Canceled Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix’s Dark Crystal sequel series Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance won’t get a second season, reports io9. The site confirmed with the Jim Henson Company that the streaming service has oped not to renew the series just a couple of days after the series won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance debuted last year on the streaming service, and it serves as a prequel to the classic 1982 film directed by Henson and Frank Oz.

The 10-episode series followed three Gelflings: Rian, Brea, and Deet, who discover a secret about the Skeksis and their power, and set off on a journey to spark a revolution. Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) directed the series, and featured puppets and CGI to give new audiences an idea of how these techniques could be knit together in modern storytelling.

When it debuted, the series was well received by audiences, not only because it proved to be a solid entry in the world, but also because it stood out from just about every other new film and TV show out there. Moreover, TV proved to be an excellent medium to build upon the world and expand it.

Sadly, it looks like any continuation won’t happen for a while. The Jim Henson Company had previously been developing a second season, and after the show’s cancellation, told io9 that “we know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future.”