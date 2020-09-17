Tatiana Maslany Will Play She-Hulk in Marvel TV Series

Screenshot: BBC America

Marvel Studios has had a She-Hulk television series in development for some time now, and it looks like they’ve found their Jennifer Walters—in former Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany.

Many announcements have been breaking around the show recently: Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will be leading the show’s writers room, and Kat Coiro will be directing several episodes of the series, including the pilot. There’s also the a possibility that Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner will be appearing in the series as well. (As Professor Hulk, though? Only time will tell.)

She-Hulk will introduce fans to the story of Jennifer Walters, the final major character co-created by Stan Lee for Marvel Comics. Walters is a New York lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner—she receives her big green abilities due to a blood transfusion, but she she always keeps her mind and personality when in “hulked” state, which means we won’t likely be getting a show that sees Walters navigating a gradual transformation toward “professor She-Hulk” status.

Given Maslany’s Emmy-nominated performance in the much-beloved Orphan Black (pictured above), where she played several clones of the same woman, it’s clear that Marvel is hoping to get someone with major gravitas to step into Jennifer Walters’s power suits. Because she’s working the same circuit as Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson, it’s also possible that we could get a bit of Daredevil crossover action—while Marvel Studios claims to have scrapped their Netflix roster, there are plenty of rumors that Charlie Cox will be returning as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, leaving the door wide open for other characters from the series to encounter Walters in court.

No word on when the show will go into production, but when it lands, She-Hulk will be available to stream on Disney+.