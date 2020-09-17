Raised by Wolves is Coming Back For a Second Season

Screenshot: HBO Max

WarnerMedia has announced that it has renewed its Ridley Scott series Raised by Wolves for a second season.

The series is set in the distant future on the planet Kepler 22-b after Earth was destroyed by a brutal war. It follows a pair of androids—Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) who have are responsible for raising a colony of children and face some unexpected challenges as religious differences threaten to tear their home apart.

Scott—best known for directing films like Alien and The Martian—directed the first two episodes of the series, which was created by Prisoners screenwriter Aaron Guzikowski. Since its debut earlier this month, the series has earned considerable critical acclaim. WarnerMedia says that its audience has grown by “nearly 50% week over week.”

The show is part of WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, which launched at the end of May. It features a handful of original shows, including Love Life, and Doom Patrol (which has been moved over to HBO Max completely a recent third season renewal), but has a large slate of original projects coming up, including Green Lantern, adaptations of Circe, Station Eleven, and Dune: The Sisterhood, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

It’s not clear when Raised by Wolves will return to the streaming service, but there are still five episodes left to debut between now and October.