Listen to Chapters 1-9 of Christopher Paolini's To Sleep in a Sea of Stars

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars is a brand-new epic science fiction novel from author Christopher Paolini. We’re thrilled to share clips from the audiobook edition, read by Jennifer Hale—perhaps best known for her various voice acting roles, including Shepard in Mass Effect and Rosalind Lutece in BioShock Infinite. Listen to the first nine chapters below!

Kira Navárez dreamed of life on new worlds.

Now she’s awakened a nightmare.

During a routine survey mission on an uncolonized planet, Kira finds an alien relic. At first she’s delighted, but elation turns to terror when the ancient dust around her begins to move.

As war erupts among the stars, Kira is launched into a galaxy-spanning odyssey of discovery and transformation. First contact isn’t at all what she imagined, and events push her to the very limits of what it means to be human.

While Kira faces her own horrors, Earth and its colonies stand upon the brink of annihilation. Now, Kira might be humanity’s greatest and final hope….

Chapter One

 

Chapter Two

 

Chapter Three

 

Chapter Four

 

Chapter Five

 

Chapter Six

 

Chapter Seven

 

Chapter Eight

 

Chapter Nine

