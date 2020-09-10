Marie Lu’s Sci-Fi Hacking Tale Warcross Is Getting a TV Adaptation

Author photo: Primo Gallanosa

Marie Lu’s novel Warcross has been optioned for television by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and producer John Cameron.

The book follows a young hacker named Emika Chen who earns money by hunting down anyone trying to illegally profit off an online game called Warcross. But after she accidentally hacks herself into a big tournament, the game’s creator recruits her to expose a dangerous hacker that threatens the online world he’s created. After Lu’s Warcross gained enough popularity to appear on the NY Times Bestseller List and garner a sequel, the novel is being adapted by a fantastic creative team.

Bruna Papandrea, whose resume includes everything from the dramatic Big Little Lies to the quirky zombie flick Little Monsters, will produce the show through her company Made Up Stories. She’ll be joined by John Cameron, who’s produced critically acclaimed FX shows such as Fargo and the mind-bending Legion. He’ll serve as an executive producer and direct the pilot. The show will also feature the writing talents of Altered Carbon alums Adam Lash and Cori Uchida.

Lu seems overall quite pleased with the versed crew who will be bringing her story to screen, saying, “As a massive fan of so many of the stories that Bruna Papandrea, Made Up Stories, and John Cameron have produced, I am delighted and deeply honored to have ‘Warcross’ in their talented hands.” Given that the creative team is stacked with diverse artists with stacked resumes, this new sci-series has the potential to give us a hacking tale on the small screen unlike any we’ve seen before.