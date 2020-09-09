Jim Butcher Releases Trailer for Next Dresden Files Novel: Battle Ground

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the start to Jim Butcher’s Dresden Files series, and to commemorate that milestone, he announced earlier this year that he’ll be releasing two long-awaited installments, each of which was accompanied with a live-action trailer.

The next installment of the series is Battle Ground, and during this year’s virtual Dragon Con, he debuted the trailer for the novel.

Book trailers can be a bit of a hit-or-miss marketing tool for the publishing industry, but Butcher and his team went all out for this project. Peace Talks got its own short teaser directed by Priscilla Spencer earlier this year, which featured a number of actors playing scenes from the book.

Now, Battle Ground gets its own slick teaser, featuring plenty of scenes from the upcoming novel, teasing a violent confrontation filled with magic, rocket launchers, and horrifying, apocalyptic scenes that Wizard Harry Dresden must confront as Chicago faces a Titan bent on subjugating the city.

Battle Ground is set to hit bookstores on September 29th.