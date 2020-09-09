The First Trailer for Dune is Here

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction epic, and after months of teases and images, Warner Bros. has finally released the first trailer for the film.

The film is based on Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel, about a young heir to an aristocratic house, Paul Atreides, who finds himself and his family relocated to a desert planet called Arrakis — Dune. Dune is the one place in the universe where melange is found, a drug that enhances mental abilities and allows for humans to navigate space. When the Atreides family is betrayed and overthrown, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, are forced into the deserts of the planet, where they encounter the world’s native Fremen, and foment a revolution to exact revenge against those who destroyed his family.

Warner Bros. has already teased a bit of the film, which you might have seen if you ventured out into theaters to see Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: the studio ran a short, theaters-only teaser ahead of that film, featuring Paul as he faced the Gom Jabbar test, interspersed with scenes of the film, including the Freman, ornithopter, and Arrakis’s desert landscape.

This full trailer is an expansive introduction to the movie. It opens with Paul experiencing a vision of the future: a massive crusade that overtakes the galaxy. It’s clear that he’s an exceptionally talented young man, and he’s soon tested by Reverend Mother Gaius Mohiam with a test, something that will gauge his ability to rule and lead, something that his ancestors didn’t have.

Paul and his family are then dispatched to the desert planet of Arrakis, and it’s clear that the family is walking into a trap. We get some great images of the desert, but also of the attack against the Atreides family and Paul and Lady Jessica’s exile into the deserts, where he’ll find himself at the front of a growing movement. And right at the end, we get to see one of Dune‘s most iconic features, a giant sandworm.

The trailer debuted on @TwitterMovies, and opened with a short broadcast hosted by Stephen Colbert, in which he interviewed Villeneuve and Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul, as well as other members of the cast: Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Zendaya (Chani), Sharon Duncan Brewster (Liet Kynes), The broadcast serves as a handy overview of who the characters are, especially if you’ve never read the book before.

Dune has been adapted before: once in 1984 by David Lynch, and again in 2000 on the SCI FI channel (a followup, Children of Dune, aired in 2003). Villeneuve’s Dune will be the latest take on the novel, and it’ll be the first of two films, and will also be accompanied by a series on HBO Max, Dune: The Sisterhood.

Dune is slated to hit theaters on December 18th, 2020.