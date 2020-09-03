Revealing Erika Johansen’s Beneath the Keep, Prequel to the Bestselling Queen of the Tearling Trilogy

We are so thrilled to share the cover for Erika Johansen’s upcoming novel, Beneath the Keep! This standalone prequel to the Queen of the Tearling trilogy is filled with intrigue, power, and hope for a better world. Beneath the Keep publishes in February 2021 from Dutton, but you can pre-order here!

The much-anticipated stand-alone prequel to the bestselling Queen of the Tearling trilogy tells the story of a decadent kingdom descended into darkness, alliances forged under fire, and a battle over a prophecy that will change the course of history.

The Tearling has reverted to feudalism, a far cry from the utopia it was founded to be. As the gap between rich and poor widens and famine threatens the land, sparking unrest, rumors of a prophecy begin to spread: a great hope, a True Queen who will rise up and save the kingdom.

But rumors will not help Lazarus, a man raised to kill in the brutal clandestine underworld of the Creche, nor Aislinn, a farm girl who must reckon with her own role in the growing rebellion. In the Keep, the crown princess, Elyssa, finds herself torn between duty to the throne and the lure of the Blue Horizon, a group of fierce idealists who promise radical change . . . but Elyssa must choose quickly, before a nefarious witch and her shadowy master use dark magic to decide for her. It is only a matter of time before all three will be called into the service of something bigger than they have ever imagined: a fight for a better world.