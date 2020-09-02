Disney+ Drops the Anticipated Mandalorian Season 2 Release Date

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Fans of Baby Yoda (and Star Wars too, we guess) can rejoice today because Disney has announced the release date for Mandalorian season 2. A tweet confirmed that we’ll see more adventures in a galaxy far, far, away on October 30th. And if we go by the casting news alone, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Earlier this year we learned Katie Sackoff will be playing Bo-Katan Kryze, a female Mandalorian she previously voiced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Her strong will and battle prowess will either make her a strong ally or a deadly foe to Pedro Pascal’s titular Mandalorian. We can also look forward to Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano; while we don’t know how she’ll play into the series, the fact that this is the first time we’ll see this fan-favorite in live-action is an exciting prospect on its own.

And last, but certainly not least, there were rumblings earlier this year that Temura would return as Boba Fett. Considering that the last time most Star Wars fans saw him he was tumbling into a Sarlacc Pitt, it should be interesting to see how he got out of that precarious scenario.

We’ll see how all of these characters and more fit into Baby Yoda’s—we mean, The Mandalorian’s—second seaon on October 30th on Disney+.