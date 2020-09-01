Tordotcom Publishing is 5 Years Old! Download The First Book It Ever Published: The Sorcerer of The Wildeeps by Kai Ashante Wilson

On September 1, 2015, Tordotcom Publishing put out its very first book….

And over the course of five years, what was originally envisioned as a novella publishing imprint has published an ever-increasing variety of stories in a myriad of formats and length. All kinds of characters have passed through these gates, from Murderbots to wayward children, Himba to Tensors, lesbian necromancers to Radium Girls, and so many more.

But it all started with Demane.

Since leaving his homeland, the earthbound demigod Demane has been labeled a sorcerer. With his ancestors’ artifacts in hand, the Sorcerer follows the Captain, a beautiful man with song for a voice and hair that drinks the sunlight.

The two of them are the descendants of the gods who abandoned the Earth for Heaven, and they will need all the gifts those divine ancestors left to them to keep their caravan brothers alive.

The one safe road between the northern oasis and southern kingdom is stalked by a necromantic terror. Demane may have to master his wild powers and trade humanity for godhood if he is to keep his brothers and his beloved captain alive.

One of Wired‘s “Twenty-Five All-Time Favorite Books”, critically-acclaimed author Kai Ashante Wilson made his commercial debut five years ago this week with this striking, wondrous tale of gods and mortals, magic and steel, and life and death that will reshape how you look at sword and sorcery.

