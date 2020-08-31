Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch The First Teaser for CBS’s The Stand Limited Series

Mon Aug 31, 2020 11:26am Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]

Last night, CBS debuted a first look at its upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s epic novel The Stand, giving us a tease of what to expect when it releases the limited series later this winter.

The teaser is all of 30 seconds long, but it packs in a lot, opening with Whoopi Goldberg’s character, Abagail Freemantle introducing herself to a woman, instructing her to visit her at Hemingford Home. After that, there’s scenes of the post-pandemic world, and a quick glimpse of the story’s antagonist, Randall Flagg, played by Alexander Skarsgård.

The series will run for 9 episodes, and it will feature a new coda written by King at the end. The series debuts on December 17th, on CBS All Access.

Buy The Stand from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.