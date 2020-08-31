Watch The First Teaser for CBS’s The Stand Limited Series

Last night, CBS debuted a first look at its upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s epic novel The Stand, giving us a tease of what to expect when it releases the limited series later this winter.

The teaser is all of 30 seconds long, but it packs in a lot, opening with Whoopi Goldberg’s character, Abagail Freemantle introducing herself to a woman, instructing her to visit her at Hemingford Home. After that, there’s scenes of the post-pandemic world, and a quick glimpse of the story’s antagonist, Randall Flagg, played by Alexander Skarsgård.

The series will run for 9 episodes, and it will feature a new coda written by King at the end. The series debuts on December 17th, on CBS All Access.