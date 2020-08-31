Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Netflix Will Show Off Stranger Things, Bird Box, and More for Free

Mon Aug 31, 2020 12:02pm Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Netflix

Although it may seem like everyone on Earth has their own Netflix account, there are still a few people out there who aren’t subscribed (or are just borrowing login credentials from someone else). The streaming giant will try to draw in new paying customers by giving them access to a few of its best titles for free.

Buy it Now

According to Variety, if you go to netflix.com/watch-free, you’ll be able to see a few Netflix titles without having to log-in to an account or throw a card down for a free trial. The current selection includes an episode of the heartwrenching racial drama When They See Us, the meme-worthy Bird Box, and the pilot of the tremendously popular Stranger Things.

But before you pop popcorn and prepare for a binge session, you should know that the free website only provides the first episodes of each series. While the movies are available in full, you’ll need a login if you want to see the entirety of When They See Us or all three seasons of Stranger Things so far. And even those pilot episodes may not stay there forever.

According to the FAQ on Netflix’s free website, “the selection may change from time to time.”  So, if you’re unsure about joining this streaming behemoth, but are interested in any of the titles mentioned, now’s a good time to check them out for the low, low price of absolutely nothing on netflix.com/watch-free,. While the site may not make you a subscriber, you’ll at least be able to understand all the Bird Box memes that I tweet.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.