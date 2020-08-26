Tor.com

PBS’s Documentary About Ursula K. Le Guin is Free to Watch This Week

Wed Aug 26, 2020 3:15pm 8 comments 8 Favorites [+]
Last year, PBS released an in-depth documentary about legendary author Ursula K. Le Guin, Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, directed by Arwen Curry.

If you missed it the first time around, the network has put the documentary online to stream for free (via Open Culture), until August 30th, 2020.

The hour-long documentary is a deep dive into Le Guin’s career, interviewing not only her, but other authors like Margaret Atwood, Michael Chabon, Neil Gaiman, and David Mitchell. The documentary premiered in 2018, and is part of the American Masters series, a long-running PBS franchise that examines the works of the nation’s most influential artists and creators.

In addition to the Le Guin documentary, PBS is also making episodes about Terrence McNally, Raúl Juliá, Rothko, and Scott Momaday available to watch for free until the 30th.

