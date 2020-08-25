Tor.com

The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting a Live-Action Series Featuring Them as “Disillusioned Twentysomethings”

Tue Aug 25, 2020 10:11am 19 comments Favorite This
Screenshot: Cartoon Network Studios / Warner Bros.

The Powerpuff Girls are getting The Umbrella Academy treatmentVariety reports that a live-action series featuring the titular trio as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting” is in the works—at The CW, naturally, and featuring none other than Diablo Cody as one of the writers and executive producers.

The only plot detail revealed is that the PPG has been disbanded and will have to “reunite now that that the world needs them more than ever,” so Tordotcom HQ has been abuzz with speculation about the possibilities. Will Bubbles develop a complex from having to be the nice one for so long? Will Professor Utonium get his comeuppance for what’s objectively a really screwed up premise to create the “perfect little girl”? Can the Powerpuff Girls retroactively sue him for violating child labor laws, and would they even qualify as artifically created human beings? Will Mojo Jojo get the Draco in Leather Pants treatment? And most importantly, will The CW embrace HIM’s status as a genderqueer icon, and could he please be played by Harry Styles and/or a drag queen, specifically Shangela?

According to Variety, Heather Regnier will co-write and co-executive produce as part of her overall deal with producer Warner Bros. Television, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden on EP duty as well. There’s no word yet on casting details or a production timeline.

