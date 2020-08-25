Millie Bobby Brown is Sherlock’s Unknown Sister in Enola Holmes Trailer

It’s no mystery why Millie Bobby Brown was chosen to play Enola Holmes for Netflix’s eponymous film.

After the Stranger Things actress instantly draws viewers into the trailer with a sly aside to the camera, she continues to dominate the preview with a charming and dynamic performance. In just over two and a half minutes, she establishes Enola as an intelligent and rule-breaking expert fighter who is desperate to solve the mystery of her mother’s (Helena Bonham Carter) disappearance. But there are two big obstacles in her way.



The movie will follow Nancy Springer’ s Edgar Award Nominated “The Enola Holmes Mysteries”, and have Enola try to find her mother while avoiding her older brothers: Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Played by Henry Cavill and Sam Claffin respectively, the two actors have the physical presence and charisma to go head to head with Millie Bobby’s Brown’s fun performance. While Sherlock’s concern for Enola made Netflix the subject of a lawsuit (because the version of Sherlock Holmes in the public domain apparently doesn’t care about anyone, no matter how his relationship with Doctor Watson would seem to indicate otherwise), his relationship with Enola will undoubtedly add some emotional stakes to the story.

Netflix will deduce whether its viewers want to see more of Enola Holmes and her famous family when it premieres on the platform September 23rd.