BBC Series Based on Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses Is Coming to NBC’s Peacock

Earlier this year, the BBC unveiled a first look at its upcoming adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s series Noughts & Crosses, an alternate history in which Africa colonized the rest of the world, rather than Europe.

US viewers are going to have a chance to catch up on the series: NBC’s Peacock streaming service has acquired the series, and will release it next month.

The series ran for six episodes, and was about Stephy Hadley (Masali Baduza), the daughter from a powerful political family, and Callum (Jack Rowan), a member of the country’s underclass in an incredibly stratified world. The new trailer from NBC shows off a country where racial tensions are leading to increased violence, straining the friendship between the two.

Blackman began the series in 2001 with Noughts & Crosses, and followed it up with Knife Edge in 2004; Checkmate in 2005, Double Cross in 2008, and Crossfire in 2019. The BBC TV series is written by Levi David Addai (Younger).

The series will begin streaming on Peacock on September 4th.