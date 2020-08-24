Tor.com

Androids Defend Their Children in New Trailer for Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves

Mon Aug 24, 2020 2:11pm Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]

Do androids dream of raising children? Well, judging by the sleek and suspenseful news trailer of Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves trailer, the answer is a resounding yes.

The preview follows two protagonists named Mother and Father (played by Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim respectively), careening into space away from an Earth that has been made unsuitable for human life. Soon after they land on a new planet, they decide to have children and raise them as atheists. Before we can question the implications of their parenting style, we’re treated to one major twist—the protagonists we have been following have been androids all along.

For the remainder of the trailer, Mother and Father struggle to keep their children safe from a group of humans hellbent on taking the young ones from the arms of the androids that raised them. But considering that the androids and humans spend the rest of the trailer committing acts of violence, are the children safe with anyone?

We’ll get the answer to that question is when the series debuts on HBO Max September 3rd.

