Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

First The Batman Trailer Showcases the Caped Crusader’s Wits and Fists

Sat Aug 22, 2020 9:26pm 2 comments Favorite This

It’s time to get your first taste of The Batman—with a trailer dropped during the film’s panel at DC FanDome. Although the movie hasn’t finished shooting yet, director Matt Reeves managed to showcase that this version of Batman will need brains and brawns if he wants a shot at saving Gotham.

The fact that he has an awesome suit and sick car won’t hurt either.

The Batman trailer opens with the unsettling sound of duct tape and an even more disturbing riddle. But before we can fully settle into the mystery, the caped crusader has to fight a gang of criminals (and Catwoman who is busy… you know, cat-burgling ). Just as Batman—and the audience—catches their breath, we’re treated to a creepy voiceover from the Riddler himself.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Batman solve riddles and takedown goons in 2021, which is when the film is slated for release.

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.