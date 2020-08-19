The Wheel of Time TV Show Casts Siuan, Min, and More!

Images: Amazon Studios, Misha Megha

The Wheel of Time family grows and grows, and this time, we get to meet Moiraine’s BFF, along with a character who has a very important connection to Rand al’Thor…

(Note: The comments section for this piece will most likely contain spoilers for the Wheel of Time series.)

This week we’ve learned that Sophie Okonedo (Doctor Who, Hellboy, The Secret Life of Bees) will be playing Siuan Sanche a good friend of Moiraine’s who becomes the Amyrlin of the Aes Sedai—their elected leader, but also sort of a magic Pope? (It’s complicated, and also we just like saying the words “magic Pope”.) Kae Alexander (Game of Thrones, Collateral) will take on the role of Min, a trouser-wearing tomboy whose “viewings” of others give her glimpses of their future…

“Her blue eyes brooked no nonsense, and her firm jaw spoke of the determination of the youngest woman ever to be chosen Amyrlin Seat.” Please welcome Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche. #WOTonPrime pic.twitter.com/jm1Cap59J1 — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

We’ve also learned that Clare Perkins (EastEnders, Death in Paradise) will play Kerene Sedai and Peter Franzen (True Blood, Vikings) will be Stepin, her Warder.

No one has been able to “match her power in almost six hundred years,” according to descriptions. Please welcome Clare Perkins as Kerene, along with Peter Franzen as her Warder, Stepin. #WOTonPrime pic.twitter.com/QEQCweDiEz — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

We have no word on how the production delay will effect the show’s release date, but we’ll give you the updates as they come!