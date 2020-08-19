Tor.com

A New The Walking Dead: World Beyond Teaser Shows Off Daily Life 10 Years After the Apocalypse

Turns out life 10 years after the zombie apocalypse is much of the same—at least, if you’re a teenager. AMC has released a new teaser for its second The Walking Dead spin-off, World Beyond, and it gives us a glimpse into the monotony of compound life for our hapless band of protagonists.

A decade after the Walkers first showed up, a solid community of survivors has emerged and managed to build a convincing-enough simulacrum of the world before. And for their kids who grew up knowing nothing else, they go to school, form cliques, and otherwise contend with the same sources of angst and ennui we all had to deal with. The only differences are the apocalypse-commemorating memorials and the training classes (motto: “Learn to Live, Live to Learn”), not to mention the ever-present reminder of the zombie horde just outside of the walls. But when one of their fathers goes missing, a band of four teens (Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicholas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston) has to leave the safety of their gated shelter and put their training to the test…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres October 4 on AMC. For the first full trailer and a discussion with the cast and crew, check out the series’ panel for [email protected]!

