Christopher Brown Talks About Creating Near-Future Dystopias in Reddit AMA

I initially thought the book was so implausible, with its crazy CEO president and Carharrt militias, that I sat on it for a while. So when the real world started to catch up with it, I was in one sense pleased in that it made it feel like I had successfully grounded my fictional world in realism. But as darker and darker things from the books get mirrored in real life, like kids being put in strip mall detention camps and protesters being picked off the streets and taken away in unmarked cars without due process, it just makes me want to work harder to find the better future on the other side. Which is what the new book tries to do.

That’s such a great question. As Gibson has also remarked (I think—and so have many others), all science fiction is really about the present. So when you can’t get a bead on the present, it’s really hard to envision the future. I mostly use two techniques to try deal with this: (1) stay focused on trying to imagine a future you would actually want to live in, and what the path there looks like (for me, it often travels through dystopia); (2) look to the deep past for anchors that help you get soundings on the real future.

The most important ingredients to building the worlds of these stories come from the real places I travel through and the real people I meet in my life—I try to craft my fictions from the material of the observed world. Wild nature is a big part of it, and I have started a new newsletter of urban nature writing to explore that in more depth.

Reading widely from a diversity of books is the other big source. Once I decide on the theme I will focus on in the book (e.g., revolution, criminal justice, rewilding) I look for works that will expose me to different facets of the theme. Some of it’s very focused—going to the law library to find real-world precedents for the dystopian and utopia legal regimes of RULE OF CAPTURE and FAILED STATE. And some of it is deliberately random—going to the used bookstore and finding a haul of related books from the random sampling they happen to have in stock. That’s where I get the best stuff, through a kind of oblique strategy.

As for your second question: utopia is hard! For dystopia, you can just take real-world horrors and dial up the mix—put a character in that and you have instant story. Utopia is like the Talking Heads song “Heaven”—”a place where nothing ever happens.” For my utopia, I had an easy fix to introduce conflict—I invented the utopian community (which was inspired by my own backyard), and then parachuted a lawyer into it. And what you learn is that as you switch between the two modes utopia and dystopia always coexist—even the grimmest dystopias have the promise of something else on the other side, and the utopias are always in tension with the possibility of their failure. All three of my novels are at least partly utopian, in the sense that they work to show the capacity people have to make change for the good in the world around them and build a more hopeful future, one battle at a time. But with FAILED STATE, I learned some of the unique challenges about making the conflict at the heart of the story the struggle for peace.