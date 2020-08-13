Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

NBC’s Peacock is Adapting Fonda Lee’s Jade City

Thu Aug 13, 2020 9:18am 2 comments Favorite This

Fonda Lee’s 2017 novel Jade City is headed to NBC’s new streaming service Peacock. According to Deadline, NBC is developing the novel as a television series.

The novel is the first installment of Lee’s The Green Bone Saga—which also includes this year’s Jade War and the forthcoming Jade Legacy. The novel earned Lee the World Fantasy and Aurora Awards in 2018, as well as nominations for the Nebula and Locus Awards.

Jade City is a Godfather-inspired novel about the power struggle between two clans in an Asian-inspired fantasy world, who want to control the supply of jade. The mineral imparts special powers on those who are sensitive to it, and when a new drug works its way into the city, it causes some new problems for everyone.

Dave Kalstein (Treadstone), Breck Eisner (The Expanse), and Dean Georgaris (The Brave) will produce the series. Kalstein will serve as the project’s showrunner and one of its writers, while Eisner is set to direct.

Lee notes that there’s a long way to go before the series actually becomes a thing—development is just one step in a long process, but she noted that she’s excited about the team that’s come together to adapt the novel. Hopefully, it’ll be popping up on the streaming service at some point in the near future.

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.