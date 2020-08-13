NBC’s Peacock is Adapting Fonda Lee’s Jade City

Fonda Lee’s 2017 novel Jade City is headed to NBC’s new streaming service Peacock. According to Deadline, NBC is developing the novel as a television series.

The novel is the first installment of Lee’s The Green Bone Saga—which also includes this year’s Jade War and the forthcoming Jade Legacy. The novel earned Lee the World Fantasy and Aurora Awards in 2018, as well as nominations for the Nebula and Locus Awards.

Jade City is a Godfather-inspired novel about the power struggle between two clans in an Asian-inspired fantasy world, who want to control the supply of jade. The mineral imparts special powers on those who are sensitive to it, and when a new drug works its way into the city, it causes some new problems for everyone.

Dave Kalstein (Treadstone), Breck Eisner (The Expanse), and Dean Georgaris (The Brave) will produce the series. Kalstein will serve as the project’s showrunner and one of its writers, while Eisner is set to direct.

I CAN FINALLY SHARE THE NEWS: the JADE CITY TV SHOW is in development!!! There are still a whole lot of steps before it hits @peacockTV but I'm beyond excited to be working with this team. 🎉🎉🎉https://t.co/2aErCQSNHX — Fonda Lee (@FondaJLee) August 13, 2020

Lee notes that there’s a long way to go before the series actually becomes a thing—development is just one step in a long process, but she noted that she’s excited about the team that’s come together to adapt the novel. Hopefully, it’ll be popping up on the streaming service at some point in the near future.